Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORA. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.