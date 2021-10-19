London Security plc Plans Dividend of GBX 40 (LON:LSC)

London Security plc (LON:LSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LSC opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,700 ($35.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

