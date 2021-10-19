Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $10.81.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.