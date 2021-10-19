Ancora Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of frontdoor worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after buying an additional 226,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 596,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

FTDR stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

