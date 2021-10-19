essensys’ (ESYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

essensys (LON:ESYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ESYS opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Tuesday. essensys has a 12-month low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market cap of £169.33 million and a PE ratio of -93.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06.

Get essensys alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.