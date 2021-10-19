Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

JET has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,111.64 ($119.04).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON:JET opened at GBX 5,946 ($77.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,892 ($129.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,538.20.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.