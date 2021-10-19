Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,191 ($28.63) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,020.63. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock has a market cap of £42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69.

In other news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

