Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 995.31 ($13.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 984.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 975.26.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

