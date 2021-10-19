Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $630,000 Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,806 shares of company stock worth $9,736,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

