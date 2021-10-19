Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $683,000 Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,856,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,625,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

SHLS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

