NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.