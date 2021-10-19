Mackay Shields LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.