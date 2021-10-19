895,070 Shares in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 895,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

III stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

