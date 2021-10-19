Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Meredith worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,042 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 9,024.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after buying an additional 2,680,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

