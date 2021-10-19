Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,707 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

