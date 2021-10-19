Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,547 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 344,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

