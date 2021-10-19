Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 258,877 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 215,290 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

