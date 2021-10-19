Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

