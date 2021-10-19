Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.15% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,786,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,772,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

