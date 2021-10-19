Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.48% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

