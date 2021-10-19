Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.59 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.

AJG opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $164.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

