TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 312.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $639.99 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

