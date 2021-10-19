Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 671.20 ($8.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.90. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

