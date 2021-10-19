Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AV. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
AV opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 406.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 405.27. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
