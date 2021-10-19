Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AV. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

AV opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 406.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 405.27. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05.

In other news, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Jim McConville acquired 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 106,535 shares of company stock valued at $45,119,727.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

