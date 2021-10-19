Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,830 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.59 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

