Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGZY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FLGZY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

