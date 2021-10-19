Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

