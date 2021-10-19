Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $445.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

