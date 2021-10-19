M&G (LON:MNG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNG. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

Get M&G alerts:

MNG stock opened at GBX 197.55 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.93. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 79.06.

In other news, insider John W. Foley bought 50,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.