Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,797 ($23.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,812 ($23.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,519.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,417.70.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

