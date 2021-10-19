Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE):

10/15/2021 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

10/4/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Bloom Energy Co alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 84,873 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.