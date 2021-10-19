Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.63 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $122.63 million and $11.25 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00197117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 123,764,533 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

