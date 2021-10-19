Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.10 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Casper has a market cap of $265.70 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00065935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00102034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.91 or 0.99953843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.80 or 0.06081345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022261 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,417,952,527 coins and its circulating supply is 2,394,075,618 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.