Polymath 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $302.35 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Polymath has a market cap of $453.38 million and approximately $302.35 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.00302936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

