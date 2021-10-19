Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VCISY opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

