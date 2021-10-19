Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.