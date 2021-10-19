Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQNXF shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.
Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.42. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
