Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQNXF shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.42. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

