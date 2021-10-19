King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,966 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 67.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $503.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

