King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.