Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup cut their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

