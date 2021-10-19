Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.68 on November 3rd

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shares of CIWV opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.
About Citizens Financial
