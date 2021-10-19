Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,677 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $95,418.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,961 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) by 195.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

