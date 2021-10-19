California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Amdocs worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,251,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

