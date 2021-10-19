Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Head to Head Survey

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 3 4 0 2.38 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 9 0 2.75

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential downside of 10.37%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $18.05, suggesting a potential downside of 12.87%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Murphy Oil pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61% Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.22 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -22.65 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.14 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -1,035.50

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Murphy Oil on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

