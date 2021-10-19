Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,656,000 after purchasing an additional 168,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $36,049,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

