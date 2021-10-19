Alpine Global Management LLC Grows Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCRU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

SLCRU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

