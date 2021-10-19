Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,011 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

