Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $16,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $16,214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $11,194,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $10,036,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $9,950,000.

OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

