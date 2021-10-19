Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000.

Shares of TBCPU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

