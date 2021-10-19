Alpine Global Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,717 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 842.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,031,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

